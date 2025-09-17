Collier to set final budget Thursday; funds to Conservation Collier could get chopped significantly

Millions of dollars earmarked for the Conservation Collier program could be lost once again as the popular land conservation program could potentially see significant tax cuts.

On three occasions since 2002, a super-majority of voters have approved taxing themselves to support Conservation Collier. The program purchases and manages environmentally sensitive land — protecting it from future development.

Voters have approved being taxed at a rate that amounts to about $100 for homeowners with taxable property values of $400,000.

Yet, despite its widespread support, one commissioner wants to see residents taxed significantly less representing $25 to $32 million worth of anticipated funds to the program this next fiscal year which begins in October.

“I know this is not going to be very popular and I don’t give a rip — and I repeat, don’t give a rip. I don’t want to take from another fund but I do want to charge a less millage rate on that fund and I am talking about Conservation Collier,” said Collier County Commissioner Chris Hall.

Brad Cornell, the policy director of Audubon Western Everglades, said the cuts — a possible 80% reduction in expected funds — would be devastating.

"That would have a heavy impact on us for years to come," Cornell said.

Hall suggested to fellow commissioners at a previous budget hearing that his proposal to cut the millage rate from 0.2096 to 0.045 would be a one-time deal.

Cornell doesn't buy that. "They would be politically hard-pressed to raise that tax rate again once they've cut it, just because of the politics of taxes. So this would be a years-long impact to land acquisition, for conservation, for management. It would make it very difficult for the program."

Should the funding be reduced significantly, it wouldn’t be the first time. Two years ago a board majority, including Hall, voted to raid the fund of some $50 million. To date that money has not been replaced in spite of promises to do so.

The final budget hearing is Thursday at 5 p.m. Multiple people are expected to attend and show support for Conservation Collier.

