ACLU "No Kings" Training Video Stresses Peaceful Protest

WGCU | By Marc Garber
Published October 17, 2025 at 2:19 PM EDT

Video of a Zoom meeting held earlier this week from the American Civil Liberties Union is available to prepare 'No Kings' demonstrators for a safe and peaceful event.

ACLU lawyer Jonathan Blazer spoke about the possibility of encounters with police.

Although Florida is an open carry state, ACLU National Director of Immigrant Community Strategies, Maribel Hernández Rivera stressed the importance of not bringing weapons.

Thousands of viewers participated in the call. You can watch the entire 1-hour training by going to aclu.org.
Social Justice
