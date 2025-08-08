The Atlantic Hurricane season is starting to pick up and researchers are looking for new ways to get ahead of the storms. At Florida International University, they are ramping up their technology with a one-of-a-kind contraption known as “The Wall of Wind”. This massive system of fans can create Category 5 gales, fully mimicking an imposing hurricane. WGCU’s Tom James and Janine Zeitlan give us a look at this facility and how it is helping build better communities capable of withstanding the weather. Then, we speak with Dr. Navid Tahvildari, an Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at FIU, to learn more about the impact the Wall of Wind and the university’s upcoming NICHE Facility could have.

Creating Category 5 Winds with the "Wall of Wind"