Floating island closes Lake O channel; removal in progress

Lake Okeechobee boaters are being alerted to a nearly 10-acre floating island that was blown into the channel Tuesday night near Route 2.

The navigation channel is temporarily closed until a team from the U.S. Army Corps team can remove it.

The material that makes up the floating island, called a tussock, is being removed by mechanical means involving heavy equipment.

