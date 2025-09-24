© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Floating island closes Lake O channel; removal in progress

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published September 24, 2025 at 2:18 PM EDT
An estimated 35-40 acres of material was removed from the waterway between Moore Haven Lock and Dam at Lake Okeechobee during a tussock issue in 2020.
File photo/USACE
An estimated 35-40 acres of material was removed from the waterway between Moore Haven Lock and Dam during a tussock issue in 2020.

Lake Okeechobee boaters are being alerted to a nearly 10-acre floating island that was blown into the channel Tuesday night near Route 2.

The navigation channel is temporarily closed until a team from the U.S. Army Corps team can remove it.

The material that makes up the floating island, called a tussock, is being removed by mechanical means involving heavy equipment.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Environment WGCU NewsLake OkeechobeeEnvironment
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
More from WGCU