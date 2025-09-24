Cape Coral Hospital to begin OB/GYN residency

A new training program will get underway next summer at Cape Coral Hospital. An OB/GYN residency, in conjunction with the Florida State University College of Medicine, will accept six new doctors for an intensive four-year training beginning in Summer 2026.

The program was designed to help meet the growing need for women’s healthcare providers nationwide as well as in the expanding Southwest Florida region.

