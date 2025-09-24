© 2025 WGCU News
Feel like giving back? National Public Lands Day is your chance to volunteer help

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published September 24, 2025 at 1:38 PM EDT

National Public Lands Day is this Saturday.

Throughout the country national parks and preserves offer a chance for the public a chance to give-back to public lands while enjoying the outdoors.

This is nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public spaces.

Lee County is offering an assortment of family-volunteer opportunities. Space is limited and participants much sign up by Wednesday (Sept. 24).

A link to sign up as well as more detailed information about where the volunteer-opportunities are needed can be found here: bit.ly/NPLD25

Volunteers are required to wear closed-toed shoes and long pants and are encouraged to bring work gloves, sun protection and drinking water.

Volunteer projects will take place at the following sites:
  • Oak Hammock Preserve / 2200 Carter Lane, Alva: Volunteers will blaze a new hiking trail and remove invasive non-native vegetation. Volunteers are encouraged to bring loppers or hand saws.
  • San Carlos Bay/Bunche Beach Preserve / 18201 John Morris Road, Fort Myers: Volunteers will help with a coastal beach cleanup.
  • Moody River Preserve / 866 Moody Road, North Fort Myers: Volunteers will assist with fence removal and debris cleanup. Volunteers are encouraged to bring leather work gloves and hammers.
  • Wild Turkey Strand Preserve / 11901 Rod & Gun Club Road, Fort Myers: Volunteers will help with beautification efforts in the public use area.

National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands, promoting environmental stewardship and encouraging communities to connect with nature.

For more information about the National Public Lands Day events, email Conservation2020@leegov.com

