Term limits proposed for county commissioners, school board members

A House Republican on Tuesday filed a proposed constitutional amendment that seeks to impose 12-year term limits on county commissioners and school board members.

The proposal (HJR 27), which Rep. Jeff Holcomb, R-Spring Hill, filed for consideration during the 2026 legislative session, could refuel a debate about whether to limit terms of local officials.

The House this year passed a measure that sought eight-year term limits for county commissioners and school board members, but the proposal died in the Senate. That measure, at least in part, drew opposition from rural counties.

If lawmakers pass Holcomb’s proposal, it would need voter approval in the November 2026 elections.

The Legislature in 2023 approved eight-year term limits for school board members, but those limits are not in the Constitution.

Also, counties with charters can adopt term limits for commissioners. The 2026 legislative session will start Jan. 13.

Lawmakers, the governor and state Cabinet members have eight-year term limits.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.