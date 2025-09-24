Estero passes 2025-26 budget, sports one of the lowest property tax rates in Florida

The Village of Estero passed its 2025-26 budget last week. With a millage rate of 0.73, it has one of the lowest tax rates in Florida with residents to pay 73 cents in taxes for every $1,000 of their property’s value.

Kevin Greenville, the Village's finance director, says pushing the rate lower has been intentional since Estero was incorporated.

"The village was incorporated about 10 years ago, and our tax rate at that time was 0.84," Greenville said. "So we've dropped the millage rate 11 cents over the last 10 years. That's just been a driving force as our property rates have increased."

The largest allotment is $27.3 million in Parks and Recreation. A sports park, entertainment district and project to alleviate pollution in the Estero River are planned. Infrastructure and roadways will also be a focus for the fiscal year.

"We also are focused on transportation. We have a $22 million project out widening Corkscrew Road out east," Greenville said. "And then we also have some smaller roadway projects we're working on. Really, our budget this year is focused on infrastructure and building up the village."

Greenville added that this year’s spending was made possible by reserve cash from previous budgets.

