Everglades City’s blessing of the commercial fleet returns

The Florida Stone Crabbers Association is hosting its annual Blessing of the Fleet, a long-standing tradition aimed at raising awareness for local commercial fishing.

Families from around the area will gather in Everglades City to witness various pastors bless the boats. The free event features a coconut guava cake contest, live entertainment, merchandise, and much more. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the event.

Blessing of the Fleet coordinator Holly Dudley describes it as a redemption year.

“Last year, we unfortunately had a hurricane, Hurricane Helene hit North Florida the day before our Blessing of the Fleet,” Dudley said. “Everglades City was underwater, and our turnout wasn't as big because we had people who that were affected by the storm that couldn't make it.”

This year’s Blessing of the Fleet will take place on Sept. 27 at the Camellia Street Grill in Everglades City, beginning at 10 a.m. Dudley stresses the importance of supporting the local seafood industry.

"Buy domestic Gulf of America seafood, don't buy imported or foreign farm-raised. We just want to encourage the general population to support the local families that are catching and harvesting the seafood they eat."

