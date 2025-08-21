South Florida Water Management District continues prescribed burn activity in Highlands County

The South Florida Water Management District plans to conduct a prescribed burn of up to 800 acres in the Hickory Hammock Wildlife Management Area in Highlands County today, Thursday, August 21.

The burn unit is approximately 5 miles east of Lorida.

This activity is a continuation of the prescribed burn conducted on Wednesday, August 20. Smoke may be visible in the area of the burn as identified in the map above.

Prescribed burns are important to protect conservation lands from uncontrolled wildfires while supporting the health of South Florida's ecosystems.

The South Florida Water Management District routinely conducts prescribed burns to maintain the health and ecological function of natural areas and to help manage certain invasive vegetation for the benefit of native plants and wildlife.

