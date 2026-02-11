Cape Coral plans public workshop on local roadway speed study

The Cape Coral Public Works Department is hosting a public workshop from 4 to 7 p.m. February 18, to present the findings of the City’s Local Roadway Speed Study and get feedback from residents.

The Local Roadway Speed Study evaluated whether city roadways meet established engineering evaluation criteria to support an areawide reduction of the posted speed limit from 30 miles per hour to 25.

During the workshop, City staff will review the study’s methodology and findings and answer questions from attendees.

Public feedback received at the workshop will be compiled and provided to the Cape Coral City Council for policy consideration regarding potential changes to local roadway speed limits. Residents are encouraged to attend and participate in the discussion about neighborhood traffic safety.

The workshop is at the Public Works Operations Center, 815 Nicholas Parkway East.

