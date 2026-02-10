Active fire in Big Cypress at 1,200-acres; contained at 35 percent

An active brushfire was burning in 1,200 acres of the Big Cypress National Preserve in Collier County Tuesday evening.

The fire was situated burning adjacent to U.S. 41 west of State Road 29. The fire was also burning on a segment of Seminole Reservation land, a spokesman for the Florida Forest Service — Caloosahatchee Forestry Center said.

The FFS advises motorists and residents should exercise caution in the area.

The Caloosahatchee center was fighting the fire along with units from the Big Cypress. Dozers, a helicopter and firefighters were on the scene, the spokesman from the Caloosahatchee Center said.

A second fire, this one 15 acres and not yet contained, was burning in Hendry County near Montura Ranch.

Two other wildfires, a 30-acre burn in DeSoto County, was 95 percent contained, and a 3-acre blaze in Charlotte County, was at 90-percent containment.

