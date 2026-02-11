Magazine report: ICE leasing office spaces across the U.S. as part of a secret months-long effort

An article in the Feb. 10 edition of WIRED magazine says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement plans to lease offices throughout the US as part of a secret, monthslong expansion campaign.

The magazine also is publishing dozens of the ICE office locations.

One of the locations listed as planned includes Naples, WIRED says, along with other Florida sites in Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Jacksonville.

The Naples site is listed on Vineyards Boulevard.

