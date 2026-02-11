© 2026 WGCU News
Magazine report: ICE leasing office spaces across the U.S. as part of a secret months-long effort

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published February 11, 2026 at 4:53 PM EST
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, including one wearing a 'NOT ICE' face covering, walk near their vehicles, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Richfield, Minn.
Adam Gray/AP
/
FR172090 AP
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, including one wearing a 'NOT ICE' face covering, walk near their vehicles, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Richfield, Minn.

An article in the Feb. 10 edition of WIRED magazine says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement plans to lease offices throughout the US as part of a secret, monthslong expansion campaign.

The magazine also is publishing dozens of the ICE office locations.

One of the locations listed as planned includes Naples, WIRED says, along with other Florida sites in Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Jacksonville.

The Naples site is listed on Vineyards Boulevard.

Immigration WGCU NewsImmigrantsICE
