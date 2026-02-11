© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Collier health officials lift water advisory at Clam Pass beach

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published February 11, 2026 at 10:55 AM EST
A type of dangerous enterococcus bacteria like that discovered along Fort Myers Beach by routine water quality testing can be seen in this image taken with an electron microscope
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
/
WGCU
A type of dangerous enterococcus bacteria can be seen in this image taken with an electron microscope.

The Florida Department of Health in Collier County is lifting a water quality advisory for North Gulf Shore Beach Access Clam Pass Beach North Gulfshore Boulevard in Naples.

The FDOH-Collier says tests completed on Monday, February 9, indicate that the water quality at the beach shows an acceptable level of Enterococcus bacteria. The advisory was issued Feb. 4 after testing found the elevated bacterial level.

Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.

For more information, call 239-252-8200 or visit collier.floridahealth.gov.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Health WGCU NewsEnterococcusBeaches
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU