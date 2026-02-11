Collier health officials lift water advisory at Clam Pass beach

The Florida Department of Health in Collier County is lifting a water quality advisory for North Gulf Shore Beach Access Clam Pass Beach North Gulfshore Boulevard in Naples.

The FDOH-Collier says tests completed on Monday, February 9, indicate that the water quality at the beach shows an acceptable level of Enterococcus bacteria. The advisory was issued Feb. 4 after testing found the elevated bacterial level.

Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.

For more information, call 239-252-8200 or visit collier.floridahealth.gov.

