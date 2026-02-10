'The Play That Goes Wrong' at Florida Rep headlines the four shows opening this week in Southwest Florida theaters

This week, four shows open, 10 close and 11 continue their runs at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

“Drinking Habits, Caught in the Act 2” [Charlotte Players]: The Sisters of Perpetual Sewing miss the excitement of the old days when they were saving convents and reuniting long-lost families. So when they learn that the orphanage where Paul and Kate grew up is in peril, they can‘t wait to come to the rescue. Everyone pitches in to mount a play to raise money, but it's no easy feat when Kate's expecting any day, Sally‘s hiding from stage-fright-stricken Paul after another flight from the altar, Mother Superior's acting is unexpectedly narcoleptic, and the sisters‘ award-winning wine keeps getting switched with the grape juice. The merry mix-ups multiply in this warm and winsome sequel to "Drinking Habits." Opens Feb. 12. Runs through March 8. This week’s performances are Thursday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, visit https://www.charlotteplayers.org/tickets/buy-tickets/ or telephone 941-255-1022.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'One Hit Wonders' open in the Court Cabaret Feb. 11.

“One Hit Wonders” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Court Cabaret]: “One Hit Wonders” is a toe-tapping celebration of those unforgettable songs that lit up the charts and became part of our lives one time. From the epic storytelling of “American Pie” to the carefree whistle of “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” this show celebrates the artists who gave us a single great hit. Quirky, charming, and packed with guilty pleasures, “One Hit Wonders” proves that sometimes one hit is all you need. Opens Feb. 11. Runs to June 21. This week’s performances are already sold out. For tickets later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/74334?_gl=1*7g5sc4*_gcl_au*MTQ3MzI5MzQyOC4xNzcwNTg5NTc3.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre 'Over the Tavern' opens Feb. 11 at Players Circle Theatre.

“Over the Tavern” [Players Circle Theatre]: This beguiling family comedy by Tom Dudzic is set in Buffalo in the Eisenhower 1950s. The Pazinski family has a lot going on in their cramped apartment over dad’s bar. But all hell breaks loose, when 12-year-old, wise-cracking Rudy questions being Catholic. Opens Feb. 10. Runs to March 8. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. [discounted preview]; Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. [discounted preview]; Thursday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. [discounted preview]; Friday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 14 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://playerscircletheater.com/theater-shows/ or telephone 239-800-3292.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre 'The Play That Goes Wrong' opens Feb. 10 at Florida Repertory Theatre.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: This Olivier Award-winning comedy is a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes. Welcome to the opening night of "The Murder at Haversham Manor," where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. Among the challenges are an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences. Opens Feb. 10. Runs to Mar. 1. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1232081.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse Agatha Christie's 'Mousetrap' closes Feb. 15 at Gulfshore Playhouse.

“Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: When seven strangers get snowed in at secluded Monkswell Manor following the murder of a local woman, no one is safe, and everyone is a suspect. Will the killer be unmasked before another victim is claimed? Find out for yourself in this breathtaking thriller and the world’s longest-running play by the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie. Closes Feb. 15. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/7757/33802 or telephone 239-261-7529.

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre 'Always a Bridesmaid' closes at Belle Theatre with its 7:30 p.m. Valentine's Day performance.

“Always a Bridesmaid” [The Belle Theatre]: Four Southern friends promised in high school to be in each other’s weddings – no matter what. Now, decades later, they’re navigating an unpredictable parade of bridal showers, bad dresses and wild receptions that put their friendship (and patience) to the test. With a heartwarming mix of laughter, love and plenty of sass, this fast-paced comedy is a celebration of friendship that proves some bonds – and some bridesmaid dresses – are truly timeless. Closes Feb. 14. This week’s performances are Thursday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://thebelletheatre.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200487555.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'Beau Jest' closes Feb. 15 at The Naples Players.

“Beau Jest” [The Naples Players]: “Beau Jest” is a delightful comedy about Sarah, a young woman who hires an actor to pose as her perfect boyfriend to please her traditional parents. But when the charade spirals hilariously out of control, secrets are revealed, hearts are opened, and everyone gets more than they bargained for in this heartwarming tale of love, identity, and family. Closes Feb. 15. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/beau-jest.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Fiddler on the Roof' closes its Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre run on Valentine's Day.

“Fiddler on the Roof” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: This Tony Award-winning classic follows Tevye as he navigates the challenges of tradition, family, and change in his close-knit Jewish village. As his five daughters seek love on their own terms and outside forces threaten their way of life, Tevye must balance faith, love, and resilience. With a rousing and heartwarming score featuring “Tradition,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” “If I Were a Rich Man” and “Sunrise, Sunset,” “Fiddler on the Roof” is a powerful celebration of family, hope, and the enduring human spirit. Closes Feb. 14. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 13 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees and dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/fiddler-on-the-roof/.

Courtesy of TheatreZone / TheatreZone TheatreZone's production of 'Gutenberg the Musical' closes with two performances Feb. 15.

“Gutenberg: The Musical” [TheatreZone]: “Gutenberg: The Musical” is a comedic, fast-paced, two-man show abounding with energy. Written and composed by Scott Brown with Anthony King, this Tony-nominated Best Musical follows Bud (Adolpho Blaire) and Doug (Larry Alexander) as theatre writers and composers who try to sell a hilariously inaccurate musical about Johannes Gutenberg, the inventor of the printing press, to potential investors in a backers’ audition. Closes Feb. 15. This week’s performances are Thursday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 888-966-3352 or visit https://theatre.zone/shows/#gutenberg-the-musical-starring-larry-alexander-adolpho-blaire.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre 'JOB' closes at Urbanite Theatre Feb. 15.

“JOB” [Urbanite Theatre]: It's January 2020. Jane has been placed on leave from her Big Tech job after a viral workplace incident. She's hell-bent on returning, but first, her assigned therapist, Loyd, needs to authorize it. Loyd suspects her work might be doing more harm than good. A tightly wound psychological thriller, “JOB” zooms in on two careerists of different generations, genders, and paradigms to examine what it means to be a citizen of the internet and our obligation to help the people who need it most. The regional premiere closes Feb. 15. The remaining run of this show is sold out. For tickets to shows later in the run, telephone 941-321-1397 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1238913.

Courtesy of Southwest Florida Theatre at Gulf Coast Symphony / Southwest Florida Theatre at Gulf Coast Symphony 'Million Dollar Quartet' closes its run at the Music & Arts Community Center Feb. 14.

“Million Dollar Quartet” [Southwest Florida Theatre at the Music & Arts Community Center]: “Million Dollar Quartet” is a high-octane celebration of a moment that changed music history forever. Inspired by the true story of an extraordinary December afternoon in 1956, the musical transports audiences to the legendary Sun Records studio in Memphis, where four icons—Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins—unexpectedly found themselves together for an impromptu jam session. What followed was pure musical lightning in a bottle, and "Million Dollar Quartet" brings that once-in-a-lifetime event roaring to life onstage. For more, visit “’Million Dollar Quartet’ recreates epic Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins jam session.” Closes Feb. 14. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m.; and Saturday, Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://gulfcoastsymphony.org/concert/million-dollar-quartet/.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre 'Primary Trust' closes Feb. 11.

“Primary Trust” [Mertz Theatre at Asolo Repertory Theatre]: One of the most awarded off-Broadway premieres of 2024, Eboni Booth’s absorbing, funny, and ultimately profound new play is about a middle-age man scraping by in small-town America. Kenneth spends his days working in a quiet bookstore and his evenings sipping mai tais at the local tiki bar, but when he loses his job, he’s forced to confront a world he’s long avoided. It's a deceptively ordinary story about the extraordinary possibilities inside each of us. Closes Feb. 11. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://asolorep.org/show/primary-trust/ or telephone 941-351-8000.

Courtesy of Sarasota Jewish Theatre / Sarasota Jewish Theatre Sarasota Jewish Theatre's production of 'Remember This' closes Feb. 15.

“Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski” [Sarasota Jewish Theatre]: In a virtuoso performance, SJT favorite Michael Raver portrays the Polish World War II hero and Holocaust witness Jan Karski, who risked his life to carry his report of the Warsaw ghetto from war-torn Poland to the Allied Nations and the Oval Office, only to be met with disbelief and inaction. This story of moral courage and individual responsibility is a cautionary tale about the dangers of complacency and the ways in which a self-described “ordinary little man” can become a true hero. Closes Feb. 15. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. followed by a talk-back; Friday, Feb. 13 at 1:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 15 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://sarasotajewishtheatre.com/current-season/ or telephone 941-365-2494.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Snow White's' final show at Florida Studio Theatre is Feb. 14.

“Snow White” [Florida Studio Children’s Theatre]: You’ve never seen "Snow White" like this before! Two quick-changing actors bring an entire fairy tale world to life in this inventive retelling of the classic story. From the evil queen and the magic mirror to the seven dwarfs and a brave princess, this fast-paced adventure delights audiences of all ages with creativity, heart, and humor. This week’s closing performance is Saturday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visithttps://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-childrens-theatre/snow-white/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre This week's performances of 'A Tailor Near Me' is sold out.

“A Tailor Near Me” [in the Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: A man visits a tailor to have his suit pants let out after realizing he's gained some weight since he last wore them. What starts as a simple alteration turns into a transformative journey. Through their deepening conversations both their lives are altered. “A Tailor Near Me” is a story of self-discovery, friendship, and the magic of a perfectly tailored suit. Stars David Cantor and Paul Nicholas. For more, visit “’A Tailor Near Me’ playwright Michael Tucker shares inspiration.” Runs through Feb. 22. This week’s performances are sold out. For tickets to performances later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-mainstage-series/a-tailor-near-me/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-2.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre Agatha Christie's 'The Mirror Crack'd' continues its Asolo Repertory Theatre run through March 14.

“Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d’ [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: A Hollywood film star and her entourage descend upon a quaint English village to film an epic period drama. But when the glamorous opening reception ends in a chilling murder, everyone becomes a suspect, leaving Agatha Christie’s beloved sleuth, Miss Marple, to untangle a web of ambition, deceit, and hidden identities. One of the Queen of Mystery’s most celebrated novels finally makes it to the stage in this thrilling new adaptation by Rachel Wagstaff. Runs through March 14. This week’s performance is Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://asolorep.org/show/the-mirror-crackd/ or telephone 941-351-8000.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse In this surprising and uplifting world premiere that was featured in Gulfshore Playhouse’s 2023 New Works Festival, the past refuses to stay there.

“Circle Forward” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Seventeen years ago, Mia’s husband died tragically young, an experience she now speaks about all over the country to help others cope with loss. But Mia is put to the test when a teenager claims to be her late husband reincarnated. Expecting a hoax, Mia gets a lot more than she bargained for when the teenager proves to know far more than he should. In this comedic, surprising, and uplifting world premiere that was featured in Gulfshore Playhouse’s 2023 New Works Festival, find out what happens when the past refuses to stay there. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. Runs through March 1. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/shows-events/circle-forward/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Eisenhower' is on hiatus until March 11.

“Eisenhower, This Piece of Ground” [Bowne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: History remembers the general. This play introduces the man. In a candid reflection on leadership, legacy, and the weight of responsibility, Dwight D. Eisenhower reveals the private doubts and steadfast convictions that defined a president’s time in office. This is a gripping solo portrait of one of America’s most steady hands in turbulent times. Runs through March 22. However, there are no more performances during February. Show resumes March 11. For tickets to shows later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/74438?_gl=1*70ldur*_gcl_au*MTE3NTM2MTY2OC4xNzY4MTY1NDUw.

“Grandma Gatewood Took a Walk” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: In her golden years, Emma “Grandma” Gatewood called her family and said she was “going for a walk.” Conveniently, she forgot to mention her walk was over 2,000 miles and passed 14 states. Set out with nothing but her Keds and her determination, she became the first woman to hike the newly formed Appalachian Trail – alone. "Grandma Gatewood Took a Walk" follows her true, remarkable adventure, and reminds us that it’s never too late to blaze your own trail. Runs through March 8. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 5 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/74467?_gl=1*cugdvh*_gcl_au*MTQ3MzI5MzQyOC4xNzcwNTg5NTc3.

“Life’s a Beach” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: Drawing inspiration from audience suggestions, the cast of FST Improv weaves sketches, musical numbers, and classic improv games that pay special tribute to this beautiful spot in paradise we hold dear. From the epic annual snowbird migration and abundant roundabout confusion to dogs in strollers and seemingly never-ending construction, nothing is safe from a good-spirited tease in this audience-favorite FST Improv show. Runs through March 28. However, the next performance is Saturday, Feb. 21 at 8:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/lifes-a-beach.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts This sharp-witted historical comedy takes audiences behind closed doors at one of Hollywood’s most pivotal moments.

“Moonlight and Magnolias” [Art Center Theatre on Marco Island]: This sharp-witted historical comedy takes audiences behind closed doors at one of Hollywood’s most pivotal moments. Set in 1939, the story unfolds during the early days of production on “Gone with the Wind,” when legendary producer David O. Selznick halted filming because the screenplay simply was not working. With millions of dollars at stake and pressure mounting from studio executives, stars, gossip columnists, and even family, Selznick makes a bold move. He summons acclaimed screenwriter Ben Hecht and pulls director Victor Fleming away from the set of “The Wizard of Oz.” Locking the three men in his office, closing the blinds, and fueling their marathon work sessions with bananas and peanuts, Selznick demands a finished script — fast. Over five frenetic days, creative sparks fly as they struggle, argue, and ultimately craft the blueprint for what will become one of the most celebrated films of all time. Ron Pirrello is the indomitable David O. Selznick, Dan Cancio plays no-nonsense director Victor Fleming, Eric Sivertsen is the quick-thinking Ben Hecht, and Beverly Canell portrays Miss Poppenghul, Selznick’s steadfast and long-suffering assistant. Under Marlene Strollo’s direction, “Moonlight and Magnolias” delivers rapid-fire dialogue, big personalities, and an affectionate look at the creative madness behind cinematic legend. Runs to Feb. 22. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 14 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-784-1186 or visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/moonlight-and-magnolias/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'The Blue Sky Boys' is an exhilarating ride through the wild imagination that made one giant leap possible.

“The Blue Sky Boys” [Gompertz Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: When President Kennedy vowed to put a man on the moon, the task landed in the hands of a band of maverick engineers – once the misfits of American science. With no rulebook, they embraced “blue-skying,” drawing inspiration from Buck Rogers, Greek myths, Louis Leakey, and even Snoopy and the Red Baron. It's an exhilarating ride through the wild imagination that made one giant leap possible. Runs through March 8. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 13 at 3 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 14 at 3 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-mainstage-series/the-blue-sky-boys/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3 or telephone 941-366-9000. Also read/hear “Comic adventure ‘Blue Sky Boys’ tells tale how Buck Rogers, Snoopy and the Red Baron helped U.S. land a man on the moon.”

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players All of this show's performances are already sold out.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” [The Naples Players]: Based on Mark Haddon’s best-selling novel, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is filled with heart, humor, and stunning visuals. This inspiring story invites you to see the world through the eyes of a brilliant teenager as he navigates challenges, celebrates his unique perspective, and discovers his own extraordinary potential. Runs to March 1. All of this show’s performances are sold out.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Three Pianos' is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic.

“Three Pianos” [Florida Studio Theatre]: They broke the rules. They rewrote the charts. And they made us all believe that a single piano could change everything. Florida Studio Theatre’s “Three Pianos” is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic. From Billy Joel to Stevie Wonder, from Carole King to Sara Bareilles, these are the performers who refused to play by the rules—using melody, rhythm, and poetry to redefine what popular music could be. Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins and Sarah Durham, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, “Three Pianos” honors the legacy of the great piano storytellers. For more, hear/read on WGCU, “Florida Studio Theatre celebrates piano legends who refused to play by the rules.” Runs through April 5. This week’s performances are sold out except for Sunday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/three-pianos/subscribe-to-winter-cab-2.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre This week’s performances are already sold out except for Wednesday, Feb. 11.

“Tuesdays with Morrie” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: Sixteen years after graduating, Mitch catches a TV news show appearance by his old professor and learns Morrie is battling Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Mitch drops in to catch up, and what starts as a simple visit turns into a weekly pilgrimage and last class on the meaning of life. Runs to March 8. This week’s performances are already sold out except for Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridarep.org/show/tuesdays-with-morrie/ or telephone 239-332-4488. For more, hear/read, "'Tuesdays with Morrie' imbues audiences with resolve to live every day to the fullest."

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Laugh-out-loud chaos takes center stage in this hysterical farce.

“Unnecessary Farce” [Off Broadway Palm]: Laugh-out-loud chaos takes center stage in this hysterical farce! Two clueless cops, a crooked mayor, a bumbling hitman, and a tangled web of mistaken identities collide in this fast- paced comedy. When an undercover sting in a motel room goes hilariously wrong, doors slam, clothes disappear, and the jokes never stop. Packed with twists, turns, and non-stop laughter, this is a must-see for comedy lovers! Runs to Feb. 21. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 13 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees and dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/unnecessary-farce/.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

