Boil advisory lifted in Dorchester-Yorkshire area of Port Charlotte

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published February 11, 2026 at 9:05 AM EST
The Charlotte County Utilities Department is rescinding a precautionary boil water notice for customers between Dorchester and Yorkshire streets south of Bachmann Boulevard and north of Quesada Avenue in Port Charlotte.

It is safe to resume normal water use in that area.

