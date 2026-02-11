Boil advisory lifted in Dorchester-Yorkshire area of Port Charlotte

The Charlotte County Utilities Department is rescinding a precautionary boil water notice for customers between Dorchester and Yorkshire streets south of Bachmann Boulevard and north of Quesada Avenue in Port Charlotte.

It is safe to resume normal water use in that area.

