Putting a shining light on the queen of art deco

WGCU |
Tom Hall
Published February 11, 2026 at 5:24 AM EST

100 years ago, the glamorous and opulent styles of Art Deco made their way across the pond and into the American art scene. One of the most prominent artists of that time was Tamara De Lempicka, renowned for her highly stylized paintings.

She is one of the focal points of an exhibition at The Baker Museum of Art, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the birth of art deco. WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall details how this show wouldn’t have been possible without the lifelong passion for art collection of Jay and Patty Baker.

Art
