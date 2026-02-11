He's back! Former local television weatherman Matt Devitt resumes weather forecasting via Facebook

After a hiatus from local television and the loss of his social media weather page, former local weather forecasted Matt Devitt has returned to the Internet.

Wednesday afternoon Devitt posted the following on Facebook:

"I’M BACKKKKK! I’m happy to share that my Facebook page has been restored after it was deleted a couple weeks ago. A big thank you to the Attorney General of Florida, James Uthmeier, for stepping in to help and assist. As a result, my weather updates will now start back up again!

"Now that I’m back, I’m excited to reconnect with all of you again. Thank you to everyone who has reached out over the past month with your kindness, it means a lot to me and my entire family. A new chapter begins, let’s get it started!"

Devitt has been cited as helping save lives during some of the worst weather in Southwest Florida history.

But as one of the area's top weather forecasters, Devitt vanished from local TV airwaves in mid-January after he was let go from his local network position.

Devitt, who had been at the local commercial television station for 10 years posted the following on his Facebook page Jan. 10:

"After 10 years, my time with WINK News has come to an end after being let go from my role as Chief Meteorologist on Thursday. This decision was not one that I expected or agreed with and was not given the opportunity to say goodbye on-air. It was a complete shock to me, my family and fellow coworkers.

"Serving our Southwest Florida community for the past decade has been an honor and privilege, especially through Hurricanes Irma, Ian, Helene and Milton. I always gave you everything I had with one goal in mind: keeping you safe and informed without the hype."

Shortly after that he also lost access to his social media weather forecasting page.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.