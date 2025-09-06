Got to go? Plan accordingly at RSW as water disruptions planned for early Monday

Those traveling in and out of the Southwest Florida International Airport in the coming days may want to take note: The water line to the terminal will be shut off at midnight on Monday, Sept. 8 and for roughly the following four hours.

That means all of the terminal restrooms will be closed for approximately four hours.

Travelers may use the restrooms in the nearby Rental Car Facility until water is restored.

The disruption is part of the Phase 1 work for the Terminal Expansion Project at RSW.

Once water is restored early Monday morning, there will be a boil water notice in place at RSW for the terminal and concourses.

During this time, there will be no drinking or potable water available including restroom sinks, water refill stations or drinking fountains.

However, terminal restrooms will be open and functional with hand sanitizers at all locations.

The boil water notice will be in until the Florida Department of Health authorizes normal water consumption and use. These safeguards are not expected to be in place for more than two days.

The Lee County Port Authority will continue to post updates on the airport’s website and Facebook to help travelers and airport users become aware of changes due to construction.

