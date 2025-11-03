'Wings Up' for the return of FGCU men's and women's basketball

March Madness has come early to Florida Gulf Coast University, as anticipation builds for the return of the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Team. New faces, new coaches, but the same old Eagles' energy returns to Alico Arena, where both squads will look to continue their recent success and try to stay atop the Atlantic Sun Conference.

WGCU’s Bryant Monteith joined both teams on the hardwood for what to expect from an exciting season of college basketball.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.