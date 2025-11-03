© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Wings Up' for the return of FGCU men's and women's basketball

WGCU | By WGCU News,
Bryant Monteilh
Published November 3, 2025 at 11:37 AM EST

March Madness has come early to Florida Gulf Coast University, as anticipation builds for the return of the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Team. New faces, new coaches, but the same old Eagles' energy returns to Alico Arena, where both squads will look to continue their recent success and try to stay atop the Atlantic Sun Conference.

WGCU’s Bryant Monteith joined both teams on the hardwood for what to expect from an exciting season of college basketball.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Sports WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusFGCUFGCU basketballFGCU AthleticsFlorida Gulf Coast UniversityBasketballNCAA
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News
Bryant Monteilh
See stories by Bryant Monteilh
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • Environment
    The Exotic Invasive Thorn Bug – Here to Stay
    Dr. Jerry Jackson
    Adult Thorn Bugs are half-inch long insects that are “true bugs” (members of the insect Family Membracidae). They are native to South America, Central America, and many tropical islands. As with other members of this family, Thorn Bugs have sucking mouthparts that allow them to pierce plant tissues and drink plant sap. As a result, Thorn Bugs can cause the death of some twigs and potentially introduce diseases to the plant. However, in most cases, Thorn Bug populations are very low and damage caused by thorn bugs is minimal. The good news is that these insects do not feed on most native North American trees. Thorn bugs are an exotic invasive species in Florida that was likely introduced long ago along with an exotic tree species such as the Earleaf Acacia.Even today these insects feed primarily on exotic invasive trees and shrubs imported from tropical areas.
  • Health
    New blood pressure guidelines for women emphasize prevention
    Cary Barbor
    New blood pressure guidelines may help women stay healthier longer.
  • During a press conference in Bradenton on Oct. 20, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem praised Florida law enforcement's partnership with federal authorities in an ongoing immigration crackdown.
    Immigration
    The Tally: What the data reveals about ICE detainers in Florida 
    Kara Newhouse/Suncoast Searchlight
    Thousands of immigrants have been transferred from jails and prisons across Florida into ICE facilities since President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20. The tool behind this pipeline is called a detainer: a request by the federal agency to state and local law enforcement to hold individuals who are not U.S. citizens for up to 48 hours past their scheduled release for possible detention and deportation.