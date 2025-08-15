Good buzz: On National Honey Bee Day Florida beekeepers thriving

UF/IFAS

Cat Wofford/UF/IFAS Photo by Cat Wofford / UF/IFAS Communications Dr. Jamie Ellis (left), Dr. Andra Johnson (center), and Amy Vu (right) at the UF/IFAS Honey Bee Research and Extension Labratory. Photo taken 07-27-23.

As National Honey Bee Day approaches this Saturday, beekeepers are celebrating the buzzing pollinators that support our food supply, as well as the success of a University of Florida accelerator that elevated bee-based small businesses.

A roughly $626,000 grant from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture, or NIFA, Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program fueled a two-year business incubator, which bred 30 new Florida small businesses.

Led by Amy Vu, state specialized Extension agent in apiculture for the UF Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Honey Bee Research and Extension Laboratory, the program aimed to give beekeepers a way to “level up” their hobby into a full-fledged business, Vu said.

Gayle Goodfriend, a mortgage broker and founder of Goodfriend Honey Company in Bradenton, said the program’s focus on business planning, product creation, digital marketing and apiary safety gave her the confidence to pursue her spot in the marketplace.

“Small businesses are so important to the economy as a whole, and it’s difficult to find resources to support small businesspeople,” she said. “This accelerator gave me the confidence to say, ‘Why not me?’”

Vu said the accelerator also helped participants navigate rules and regulations critical to launching a compliant and sustainable business.

Now, many of these participants can be found at local farmer’s markets and online, selling their honey, beeswax items and honey-infused products – including Goodfriend.

“This program has pretty much meant everything to me,” she said. “In addition to creating a sustainable business, I’ve made a lot of lifelong friends.”

ABOUT UF/IFAS The mission of the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) is to develop knowledge relevant to agricultural, human and natural resources and to make that knowledge available to sustain and enhance the quality of human life. With more than a dozen research facilities, 67 county Extension offices, and award-winning students and faculty in the UF College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, UF/IFAS brings science-based solutions to the state’s agricultural and natural resources industries, and all Florida residents.