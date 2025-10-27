Horizon Council gives awards to businesses of the year

Some local businesses are being honored as the best in Lee County. The Horizon Council, Horizon Foundation, and Lee County Economic Development Office, announced the Industry Appreciation Awards for 2025.

Bay Street Yard and McGregor's Public House both won as start-ups of the year.

Bay Street Yard is located in downtown Fort Myers, and offers live music, drinks and food. The 12,000 square foot establishment features cornhole and bocce games, as well as large-screen TV's, and a stage for performers.

McGregor's is an Irish-American pub in the Bell Tower shops. It opened two years ago, and features Irish-influenced foods and drinks.

Storm Smart won the award as large manufacturer of the year. It's about 30 years old, and is the biggest manufacturer and installer of hurricane protection in the nation. It has specialized in making protective screens, shutters and impact-resistant windows and doors.

NeoGenomics Laboratories received the Elevate Award. It goes to a business founded in Lee County that shows exceptional growth. NeoGenomics offers disease testing solutions to the health care industry. It also was cited for its commitment to advancing cancer research. NeoGenomics started in 2001.

Liberty Aluminum of Lehigh Acres received the award as best large business. It has made pool enclosures and other aluminum products for more than 30 years.

"These exceptional businesses and leaders truly embody what makes our community thrive," Helen Edenfield, chair of the Horizon Council, said.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University.

