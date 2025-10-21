© 2025 WGCU News
FPL warns about "phantom energy," shares how to save

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 21, 2025 at 12:03 PM EDT
Florida Power & Light
Even household devices that appear to be turned off can still use power when plugged in. Coffee makers, toasters, gaming consoles, cable boxes and printers use standby power to keep lights and displays on, using what Florida Power and Light calls "phantom energy."

Taylor Hernandez with FPL says phantom energy isn't just harmful for the environment, but also your wallet.

"The average home spends about $100 each year on phantom energy simply from leaving devices plugged in," Hernandez said.

To reduce phantom energy in your own household, unplug devices when you're done using them, plug entertainment systems into a power strip to easily turn everything off, and buy ENERGY STAR certified appliances.

More tips, programs, resources and rebates are available for FPL customers at FPL.com/WaystoSave.

