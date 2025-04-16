For the third time in four years, the robotics competition team Java The Hutts are heading back to the World Championships. Eleven High School students from across Southwest Florida built their robot, “Han Not So Solo” from scratch and have become one of the leading organizations in the state. WGCU’s Teddy Byrne spoke with some of the team leaders to learn about this year's program and how they work hard to be stewards of the sport and robotics community.

Java The Hutts: A Modern Robot Competition Dynasty | WGCU News