Tim Tebow to speak at Better Together lunch on Wednesday

WGCU
Published December 1, 2025 at 11:41 AM EST
Tim Tebow

Better Together, a nonprofit based in Southwest Florida that unites churches, employers, and neighbors to build a volunteer-powered safety net to support Florida families in need, will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with a luncheon on Wednesday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. at Summit Church, University Campus, in Fort Myers.

Tim Tebow, former professional athlete and chairman of the Tim Tebow Foundation (TTF), will speak at the luncheon. TTF strives to fight for the Most Vulnerable People in the world – the MVP – through its work in four main focuses: 1) anti-human trafficking and child exploitation, 2) orphan care and prevention, 3) profound medical needs, and 4) special needs ministry.

Better Together will mark this anniversary milestone by reflecting on 10 years of impact and the positive outcomes created for families across Florida. Nearly 100,000 individuals have been strengthened through their programs, and more than 12,000 children have been prevented from entering the foster care system.

Those interested in attending can RSVP at bettertogether10years.rsvpify.com.
Tags
Human Interest University of Florida
