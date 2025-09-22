Wilson Pigott Bridge to close for maintenance evening of Sept. 23

Both the southbound and northbound lanes of the Wilson Pigott Bridge will be closed the night of Sept. 23 from 7 pm to 5:30 am. The Florida Department of Transportation says grid deck replacement will be underway for bridge resiliency.

All lanes will reopen by the morning rush hour. If more work is needed, the nightly closures will continue until complete.

Motorists can detour north by taking Palm Beach Boulevard to I-75 and exiting to Bayshore Road. Those detouring south can take Bayshore Road to I-75 and exit to Palm Beach Boulevard.

