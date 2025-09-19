IAFM Youth Wing organizes towel drive for Cape Coral Animal Shelter

Every day, the Cape Coral Animal Shelter welcomes a growing number of puppies in need of care. But with so many arrivals, certain supplies are running dangerously low. Specifically towels, a simple but vital item for keeping the animals clean.

A group of local teens and young adults, heard about this and have decided to step in.

The India Association of Fort Myers (IAFM) Youth Wing are eager to make a difference in the community. Ananya Mahajan Goyal, mentor of the IAFM Youth Wing, shared the group’s motivation.

“Even one towel makes a difference. This reminds me of the starfish story, where a child walks along the shore gently tossing starfish back into the sea. When someone tells the child, ‘You can’t save them all,’ the child replies, ‘But I made a difference to that one.’ That’s how we feel.”

It’s a sentiment that Richelle Britto, president of the Youth Wing, echoes. She says, she wants the community to know that their organization can come to them for help.

“We wanted to take this on, because our main goal of having our youth wing is to help the community of Fort Myers, Florida, and this is a good way to start. It’s a local cause, and with so many puppies arriving every day, we can make a change, even if it’s a small one.”

The towel drive is set for Saturday, Sep. 20. Volunteers will collect donations of new or gently used bath towels from designated drop-off locations across Fort Myers. Locals interested in donating can email amahajan.pa@gmail.com for more details.

