Charlie Kirk mourners hold candlelight vigil in Estero

Hundreds turned out at Estero Community Park Monday night to honor the memory of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

The right-wing political activist was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University last week.

FGCU students arranged the vigil in just five days. Student organizer and Turning Point USA member Kiera Rogers closely followed Kirk’s content and hopes to restart the chapter on campus.

“It’s extremely painful, I mean I’m still holding back tears. Just seeing everybody gather I was kind of choking up a bit earlier. He was an amazing man, and I think that he would love to see us coming together in such a big beautiful way,” Rogers said.

Attendees brought flowers, candles, and American flags to lay at the tribute display, which featured pictures of Kirk. Many were moved to tears by performances by a Christian worship band with speeches by pastors and former U.S. representative Madison Cawthorn.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was out in force for the event, with over 20 police and SWAT vehicles, a mobile command center, K-9 units, and two posted snipers. The vigil remained peaceful throughout the evening.

Student organizer Elijah Thompson, who is a member of Turning Point USA, originally planned to have the vigil on campus. He alleged the university denied hosting the vigil and questioned if it was because of his conservative political affiliation.

“They denied our initial request due to not being a registered student organization on campus, as well as them having a 10-day policy for vigils. So we moved it and talked to WINK, and then they decided to backtrack their statement. If you get a statement from them, they’re going to say that they allowed it. However, I want to make it very clear that they did not,” Thompson said.

In response, FGCU stressed that the students chose to move the vigil due to strong community interest, and that the university did not deny the request.

The university's statement, issued campus-wide, was as follows: "FGCU did not deny students the opportunity to hold a vigil on campus.

"FGCU staff met and provided support to students who expressed interest in hosting a vigil on campus. While University Policy 3.068 generally requires 10 working days' advance notice for vigils, the university granted an exception to allow the student-led event to proceed, provided that safety and preparation needs could be met.

"After learning about the strong interest from the wider Southwest Florida community, the students chose to host the vigil off campus in a larger space that could better accommodate everyone who wished to attend. This decision was made by the students themselves."

As the vigil ended, attendees sang the national anthem and began chanting “Christ is king” as they exited the park.

