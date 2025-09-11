Home damaged in Hurricane Ian? Lee County still can help

Lee County is re-opening the application process to help people whose homes were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

The storm nearly three years ago devastated Southwest Florida, and millions of dollars from the federal government poured in to repair or rebuild peoples' homes.

Lee County said it's finding that a lot of people who want help with damage from last fall's hurricanes actually qualify for money to repair Ian damage.

So the program LeeCares is helping people apply for Ian housing dollars.

The effort is aimed at people making less than 80 percent of the area's median income. That means for two people in a household to qualify, the gross annual income would have to be under about $65,400 a year.

The process from application to repairs to move back in, may not be quick or simple.

Just ask Mary Cesario of Cape Coral. She said Ian tore off some of the roof, and then rain flooded the house. She said 70 percent of the home was destroyed.

"I waited and waited, I had a public adjuster and a private attorney," Cesario said. "Neither one did anything. But LeeCares came in, they assessed the place, they got the repairs going, and now I have a new home! It feels great. I am blessed. It takes a lot of patience, but it is worth it."

Lee County said Cesario is one of more than 500 people who've gotten help from Ian recovery money, and more homeowners still are applying. People who had damage from hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024 also can apply for help.

One note about the money: None of it can pay for another place to live during repairs or rebuilding. You've got to find a place to stay, and if necessary, pay for it yourself.

To apply or get information and help, you can call LeeCares at 239-382-5453, or email the website: leecares@leegov.com.

People also can stop by the office at 9400 Gladiolus Drive. The office is open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.