The battle over breast cancer recurrence

In 2024, over 23,000 Floridians were diagnosed with breast cancer. For those who enter remission, the risk of recurrence will always remain present.

However, a recent study is providing hope for those who have a strong risk of a relapse of developing cancer. Researchers at The University of Pennsylvania are in the early stages of a study that is using preexisting medications to take out dormant cancer cells.

A professor of Cancer Biology and Associate Director of The Abramson Cancer Center at UPenn, Dr. Lewis Chodosh, talks about the early results of the study.

