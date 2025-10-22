© 2025 WGCU News
The battle over breast cancer recurrence

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published October 22, 2025 at 5:55 AM EDT

In 2024, over 23,000 Floridians were diagnosed with breast cancer. For those who enter remission, the risk of recurrence will always remain present.

However, a recent study is providing hope for those who have a strong risk of a relapse of developing cancer. Researchers at The University of Pennsylvania are in the early stages of a study that is using preexisting medications to take out dormant cancer cells.

A professor of Cancer Biology and Associate Director of The Abramson Cancer Center at UPenn, Dr. Lewis Chodosh, talks about the early results of the study.

Health WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusCancerBreast CancerCancer PreventionHealthCancer Research
