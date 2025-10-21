Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks on immigration in Bradenton

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office in Bradenton on Monday, to discuss immigration enforcement and highlight partnerships with local law enforcement agencies in Florida.

Noem held a 20-minute press conference to provide updates on immigration efforts. She accidentally said she was in Sarasota, where the event was originally planned.

“I’m in Sarasota today, because people don’t get to hear the media cover these individuals that have been removed off of the streets, the good work that law enforcement officers have already done,” Noem said.

Noem also highlighted four local DHS arrests and the significance of Florida’s 287(g) program.

“We would love to have local law enforcement across the country participating with us. Many times, that’s not true. Here in Sarasota, it’s been fantastic. Here in Florida, it’s been amazing. But you go into other communities and other states, and many times those governors are political,” she said.

If a Florida city doesn’t agree to enter into the 287(g) agreement, then that city would be considered a sanctuary city, which has been illegal in the state of Florida since a 2019 ruling.

Noem also noted that since President Donald Trump took office, more than 480,000 undocumented migrants have been arrested. According to Noem, 70% of those arrested have criminal charges against them or have been convicted of those charges.

However, statistics from the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse show that as of Sept. 21, more than 70% of people held in ICE detention have no criminal conviction.

“We’ve gotten murderers off the street, rapists, people who have committed crimes against children, and now today, the people of Sarasota and Florida and our country are safer because of it. May God bless each and every one of our law enforcement officers for the work that they do,” Noem said.

She also reiterated DHS’s earlier announcement this year of a $1,000 offer for any undocumented migrant who turns themselves in. DHS has said 1.6 million people have voluntarily self-deported and more than 400,000 have been deported since January.

“I have not seen deportation depot yet, but we’re grateful for those partnerships with the state of Florida that has helped us with detainment centers that will allow us to host these individuals until their due process is finished and they can be removed from our country,” she said.

