Immigration raids taking a toll on small businesses

The Fallout from the immigration raids conducted by Immigration & Customs Enforcement are beginning to take a toll on small businesses. Statistics obtained by the Deportation Data Project show that ICE has carried out 10,818 arrests in Florida between January and June of 2025. A 209% increase from the previous year.

This has taken a toll on Agricultural Industries including Strawberries and Citrus, which have struggled to find seasonal workers to fulfil output demand. The Trump Administration has stated they wish the agriculture workforce to become 100% American, however The Labor Department has said they do not feel existing unemployed or marginally employed Americans will be available to replace the large number of migrants needed for labor positions.

According to the Florida Department of Health, Florida relies on over 150,000 seasonal workers every year. The fallout from ICE Arrests is putting a strain on businesses in small communities as well.

WGCU’s Elizabeth Andarge spoke to several owners who are finding it difficult to bring in customers and new employees.

