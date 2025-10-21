Foster Village opens new resource center in Cape Coral

Foster Village Southwest Florida is opening a new resource center in Cape Coral to support foster families. The center, which provides essential supplies at no cost, offers items such as clothing, school supplies, toys, blankets, and more.

This marks the organization’s first location in Lee County, expanding from its effective Collier County center, which has served hundreds of families in just under two years. According to FosterMore, between 30% and 50% of foster families quit within their first year. Heather Finocchiaro, executive director of Foster Village, shared her experience as a former foster parent.

“We really learned firsthand how isolating and challenging it is to get involved in the messy world of foster care. Our heart now is to really walk alongside others on the journey and to sustain them, so they can continue saying 'yes' to caring for children.”

There is a statewide shortage of foster parents, according to the Florida Department of Children and Families. Finocchiaro hopes the new center will help address this issue.

“There’s a critical need for these children to have a safe place to call home,” she said. “There are many ways to support the families already doing this work so they can keep saying ‘yes.’”

The public is invited to an open house at the new resource center on Saturday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center is located at 1510 SE 41st Terrace in Cape Coral.

“We aim to be a bridge between children, foster families, and the community,” Finocchiaro added.

