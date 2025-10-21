© 2025 WGCU News
Saturday: a free course to help community cats

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published October 21, 2025 at 1:23 PM EDT

If you’ve seen stray cats around your neighborhood that you want to help, Lee County Domestic Animal Services has a course for you.

Together with Fortunate Ferals, DAS will host a free workshop to help people care for and manage community cats safely and humanely. Attendees will also learn about local resources available to help them.

It will be held Saturday, Oct. 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. To register, email fortunateferals@gmail.com.

Cary Barbor
