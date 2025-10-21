Saturday: a free course to help community cats

If you’ve seen stray cats around your neighborhood that you want to help, Lee County Domestic Animal Services has a course for you.

Together with Fortunate Ferals, DAS will host a free workshop to help people care for and manage community cats safely and humanely. Attendees will also learn about local resources available to help them.

It will be held Saturday, Oct. 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. To register, email fortunateferals@gmail.com .

