'Shrek' a classic buddy story in the tradition of Unger & Madison, Dunne & Lowery

Felix Unger and Oscar Madison. Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne. Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett. In cinema, Hollywood has been doing buddy movies for decades. But there’s nothing like Shrek and Donkey.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Gavin Ott has appeared in numerous productions at The Belle Theatre, Cultural Park Theatre and Gulfshore Playhouse.

Gavin Ott plays Shrek, an abrasive ogre who’s lived alone in a swamp since he was 7. The last thing he wants on his journey to Castle Farquaad is company. Then he runs into Donkey.

“Donkey is a character, to sum it up,” said Gavin in character, speaking as Shrek. “He's loud. He's annoying. But he's also kind and friendly. He knows how to push his friends around and he knows what's best for them. And Shrek loves him for it.”

Donkey knows know who he is and embraces his quirky personality traits.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Kagan Vann as Donkey in Fort Myers Theatre's production of 'Shrek the Musical.'

“I am like 5 in the head,” said Vann, in character, speaking as Donkey. “I run around. I scream. I have fun. I get scared. I make friendships, try to get my friends back no matter what. It's just about family and being yourself at the end of the day. Same with Shrek. Same with me.”

Even though it’s filled with ogres, witches and storybook characters, there’s a serious side to this musical, namely, we’ll be much happier if we accept people for who they are rather than shunning them because they’re not what we expect them to be.

“Look. He is an ogre,” Vann continued in his best Donkey diction. “I am a talking donkey. I do not have very much room to judge. If I'm going to mind me saying, I am a freak of nature and so is he. That's why we're besties.”

Kids naturally relate to this theme. It’s one reason they love Shrek.

“Shrek is a staple hood of childhood,” said Vann. They're going to go on and see a giant green man sing. They're going to see a talking horse. Well, it's a donkey, but all I know is we're going to have some fun.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Even though it’s filled with ogres, witches and storybook characters, there’s a serious side to this musical, namely, we’ll be much happier if we accept people for who they are.

MORE INFORMATION:

Gavin Ott is a Southwest Florida stage actor who has appeared in numerous productions at The Belle Theatre, Cultural Park Theatre and Gulfshore Playhouse.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Gavin Ott stars as Shrek in the musical at Fort Myers Theatre.

“Shrek is my first big starring role,” he said.

His credits include “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Grease,” “Annie,” Colonel Mustard in “Clue” (Gulfshore Playhouse), “Chicago,” Ariel Moore’s abusive bad guy boyfriend Chuck Cranston in “Footloose” for Cultural Park Theatre, Jean-Michel in “Cinderella” for The Belle Theatre.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Kagan Vann has appeared in numerous roles at various Lee County community theaters.

Kagan Vann has also appeared in numerous roles at various Lee County community theaters. His credits include Robert Martin in “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Rocky in “The Rocky Horror Show” for Fort Myers Theatre (twice), the role of Lumiere for Fort Myers Theater in “Beauty and the Beast,” Ferdinand in Lab Theater’s production of “The Tempest,” deranged King Charlemagne in “Pippin,” Jafar in “Aladdin” and Shrek in “Shrek the Musical.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Repoter Tom Hall Abraham Guerra in the role of Farquaad (center).

The cast of “Shrek the Musical” also includes Candace Moore in the role of Princess Fiona, Abraham Guerra as Farquaad/King Harold, Brittany Ringsdore as the Dragon (and Bluebird), Lauren Perry as Gingy/Sugar Plum Fairy/Rat/Blind Mouse, Brendan Broyles as Pinocchio and Olivia Walsh as the Wicked Witch/Queen Lillian/Antelope/Dragonette.

Other cast members are:



Ian Gatesman: Pig 2/Guard/Bishop

Becky Gatesman: Pig 3

Isla Gatesman: Pig 1/Spoon/Wedding Choir

Keira Hurst: White Rabbit/Duloc

Sydney Butler: Ugly Duckling/Blind Mouse/Rat/Dragonette/Words Dancer/Mob/Duloc

Carolina Guerra: Mama Bear

Eliana Guerra: Baby Bear/Duloc

Joshua Guerra: Young Shrek/ Papa Bear/Gurad/Deer Puppet

Joshua Potter: Mad Hatter/Captain/Mob/Rat/Farquaad Dancer

Lauren Plank: Humpty Dumpty/Rat/Duloc/Mob/Words Dancer

Emily French: Elf/Mob/Duloc/Dragonette

Ainsley York: Blind Mouse/Rat/Duloc/Words Dancer/Puss in Boots/Wedding Choir

Cole Edwards: Peter Pan/Knight 4/Farquaad Dancer/Rat/Donkey Understudy

Jackson Potter: Papa Ogre/Big Bad Wolf/Guard/Farquaad Dancer

Brenna Perry: Young Fiona/Tree/Words Dancer/Wedding Choir

Sofia Guerra: Teen Fiona/Mob/Tree/Wedding Choir

Abigail Romine: Mama Ogre/Tree/Duloc/Dragonette/Rat/Wedding Choir

Nathaniel Mulvaney: Mob/Guard/Duloc/Knight 3/Rat/Thelonius/Farquaad Dancer

Kieran McKinney: Pier Piper/Duloc/Knight1/ Guard/Farquaad Dancer/Mob

Gianna Randall: Fairy Godmother/Dragonette/Duloc/Words Dancer/Fiona Understudy

Asher Edwards: Rat/Knight 2/ Guard/Duloc/Farquaad Dancer/Mob/Grumpy

Emily Ferren: Bunny/Wedding Choir/Mob

Eva Moore: Wedding Choir/Dish/Mob/Tree

Carla DeLeon: Cow/Wedding Choir/Tree/Mob

Ava Drury: Mob/Captain Hook/Greeter/Announcer/Duloc/Dragonette and Rat

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Kagan Vann and Gavin Ott as Donkey and Shrek

Robin Dawn Ryan directs and choreographs.

Allison Lund is stage manager.

This week’s performances are Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/#smtx-click or telephone 239-323-6570.

