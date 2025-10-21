Public can meet with Florida Education Association president about the state of Lee schools

Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar will attend a community conversation on public education Oct. 27 in Fort Myers.

Spar’s visit is part of a statewide tour spotlighting the challenges facing Florida’s public schools.

Topics on his agenda include voucher expansion and the push to privatize education, chronic underfunding of public schools, and the state’s recent move to end vaccine requirements.

Spar will be at the Quality Life Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, on Monday, Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

The Florida Education Association is a union representing more than 120,000 educators.

The event is hosted by the Florida Education Association, the Lee County NAACP, the Teachers Association of Lee County and the Support Professional Association of Lee County.

