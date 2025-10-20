Lee County School District to host ‘conversations that count’ event

The Lee County School District is inviting parents and community members to attend its next “Conversations that Count” event.

It's part of a yearlong series designed to provide updates on district initiatives and offer a forum for public input. Each session is hosted by an individual board member and offers a more informal setting for community engagement.

This event will be hosted by School Board Chair Samuel Fisher and Superintendent Dr. Denise Carlin. Rob Spicker, the district’s director of communications, marketing and public relations, urged community members to attend.

“We encourage our families to come out, take advantage of this opportunity, learn what’s happening inside the school district,” he said. “Bring their questions, so that we can get it addressed during the meeting or addressed afterwards."

Topics for this gathering will include an update on the superintendent’s safe start initiative, improvements to bus transportation, and other district matters. The meeting will be held at Challenger Middle School, 624 SW Trafalgar Parkway in Cape Coral, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.