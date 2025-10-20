White Cane Day raises awareness for vision impairment struggles

Lakes Regional Library hosted its first White Cane Day event to bring attention to the struggles of living with a vision impairment. The Lighthouse of Southwest Florida and Southwest Florida Council of the Blind worked with Programming and Outreach Director Melissa Baker to hold a sightless walk though the intersection of Gladiolus Drive and Bass Road.

“It’s not every day you can completely change your perspective and walk in someone else’s shoes. We are literally going to be walking in someone's shoes, blindfolded with a cane, going out to that intersection and really experiencing what someone who is blind goes through on a day to day basis,” Baker said.

Over 25 attendees were educated on how to use a white cane and guided through the crosswalk by library staff and Lee County Sheriffs. Some were friends, family, and caretakers of sightless individuals. The walk gave them an opportunity to understand how their loved ones go through life.

“We just went on a little cane walk. I got to blindfold myself, learn how to use a cane, and walk without seeing, which was quite an experience,” Dawn Bower said. “My stepson is blind, he is completely blind. For me, it was nice to step into his world.”

Over a dozen organizations that provide services allowing sightless people to live independently attended the event. Tools like magnifiers, text to audio readers, and braille displays make daily tasks easier for those with vision impairments. The library also offers a “Talking Books” collection, which includes braille and audio books.

SWFL Council of the Blind member Arlene Gallentine spoke on how using a cane has improved her quality of life.

“We can get the awareness out about how important it is to use a white cane, to use a guide dog, that you can be independent even if you’re totally blind,” Gallentine said.

White Cane Day was established in 1964 with the aim of celebrating those with vision impairments and educating the public. The white cane has been seen as a tool of independence that can give sightless people autonomy. Baker hopes to hold the event again next year, bolstered by positive community turnout.

