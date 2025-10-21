© 2025 WGCU News
Collier schools' band show Saturday at Barron Collier

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 21, 2025 at 4:08 PM EDT

The Collier County Public Schools’ annual band show will be held Saturday, Oct. 25 at Barron Collier High School. All Collier County public high school marching bands will perform.

Bands will also be judged on musicality, marching execution and more, by the Florida Bandmasters Association.

Tickets are $12 plus a processing fee and available only online at https://teachtix.com/fba22/fba-district-22-marching-mpa-2025

Children ages 3 and under are admitted free. Proceeds help support music education in Collier County.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and performances start at 6:45.
Education WGCU News
WGCU Staff
