How seniors can avoid dangerous falls

Unintentional falls are the leading cause of injuries among Floridians ages 65 and older. Some can even be fatal. The Department of Health has four recommended practices that can help seniors avoid falls.



Exercise regularly. Take special care to strengthen legs, back, and abdominal muscles, and improve balance.

Review medicines with your doctor or pharmacist to make sure all prescriptions are correct.

Get your vision checked at least once a year.

Make your home safer by improving lighting, removing clutter and throw rugs, and adding grab bars and banisters where you can use them.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.