© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How seniors can avoid dangerous falls

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published September 22, 2025 at 3:48 PM EDT
Promenade walk: An older black couple happily walking together along a seaside promenade, laughing and holding water bottles, illustrating active senior lifestyle and joy.
Jacob Lund Photography

Unintentional falls are the leading cause of injuries among Floridians ages 65 and older. Some can even be fatal. The Department of Health has four recommended practices that can help seniors avoid falls.

  • Exercise regularly. Take special care to strengthen legs, back, and abdominal muscles, and improve balance.
  • Review medicines with your doctor or pharmacist to make sure all prescriptions are correct.
  • Get your vision checked at least once a year.
  • Make your home safer by improving lighting, removing clutter and throw rugs, and adding grab bars and banisters where you can use them.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Health WGCU NewsSeniors
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor