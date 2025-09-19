Easterseals Ranch hosts free open house

Easterseals Ranch is hosting a free open house to showcase its therapeutic riding programs.

The nonprofit organization specializes in offering horse therapy for individuals, including veterans and children and adults with physical and mental disabilities.

Therapy sessions often incorporate weight-bearing exercises, and staff recommend speaking with a case manager for specific weight requirements. By integrating horses into occupational, physical, and speech-language therapies, it aims to guide individuals work toward independence.

The open house will feature refreshments, a tour of the 62-acre facility, information about volunteer opportunities, and more. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on September 24.

