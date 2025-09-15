Fort Myers clinic offers medicine and faith

For anyone who is underinsured or dealing with low income, getting access to medical treatments can be a troublesome burden. That was the reason some Southwest Floridians got to work, to create a free clinic to assist people dealing with multiple issues, with a focus on those struggling with Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome, or CIRS. WGCU’s Elizabeth Andarge stopped by the Christian Medical Ministry to learn how they incorporated faith into their treatments.

Fort Myers Clinic Officer Medicine and Faith | WGCU News