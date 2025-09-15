© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fort Myers clinic offers medicine and faith

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published September 15, 2025 at 9:56 AM EDT

For anyone who is underinsured or dealing with low income, getting access to medical treatments can be a troublesome burden. That was the reason some Southwest Floridians got to work, to create a free clinic to assist people dealing with multiple issues, with a focus on those struggling with Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome, or CIRS. WGCU’s Elizabeth Andarge stopped by the Christian Medical Ministry to learn how they incorporated faith into their treatments.

Fort Myers Clinic Officer Medicine and Faith | WGCU News
Tags
Health WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusHealth ClinicMedicalHealthHealth CareChristian
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News