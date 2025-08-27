Charlotte County first responders are equipped for patients with heightened sensitivities

Medical transport is stressful for almost any patient. But it can be debilitating for people on the autism spectrum and people with sensory sensitivities. Now Charlotte County is doing something about that. All Charlotte County Fire and EMS stations as well as ambulances are now equipped with EMS patient sensory assistance bags. Each bag contains a selection of tools meant to support patient comfort and communication.

The bags contain such items as:



Noise-canceling headphones for sound reduction

Sunglasses for light sensitivity

Fidget spinners and tactile brushes for redirection and touch comfort

Chew rings for oral sensory support

A communication board to aid non-verbal interaction

The initiative is a collaboration between the Southwest Florida Healthcare Coalition, Golisano Children’s Hospital, the SEA STAR Program, and Charlotte County Fire & EMS.

The sensory assistance bags have been distributed to all Charlotte County Fire and EMS stations and placed on every ALS ambulance. EMS crews may use them at their discretion to better serve patients who would benefit from sensory support during emergency transport.

This effort reflects a growing recognition of the unique needs of people with sensory sensitivities and demonstrates Charlotte County Fire and EMS’s commitment to providing inclusive, patient-centered emergency care.

