Lee Health opens new Fort Myers surgical center

Lee Health opened a new surgery center this month. Located across Metro Parkway from Gulf Coast Medical Center, the Lee Health Surgery Center is meant to help residents as well as visitors have increased access to surgical care in their own communities.

The new center will provide access to general surgical services, in an effort to reduce wait times at other hospitals and facilities.

This Ambulatory Surgery Center will focus on services that do not require overnight hospital stays. It will offer in-office procedures as well as minimally invasive surgeries. Some patient follow-up care will also be provided there.

