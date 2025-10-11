Lazy Springs Recreational Park announces closure following property sale

After years as a beloved destination for off-road enthusiasts, campers and families, Lazy Springs Recreational Park will permanently close its gates at the end of November.

Park officials announced that the property has been sold and that the final open weekend will be Nov. 29–30.

Until that weekend, the park will remain open every weekend during regular hours.

“For years, we’ve watched kids grow up here — from first dirt bike rides to family campouts and fires by the lake,” the park’s management said in a statement. “This park has always been more than trails and mud. It’s been about community, family, and memories that will last forever.”

Located in rural Hendry County, Lazy Springs has long served as a popular recreation spot for Southwest Florida residents, offering off-roading, swimming, camping, fishing and outdoor events.

It became known as a place where families and friends gathered to enjoy the outdoors and connect through shared adventure.

The park’s announcement thanked the community for its years of support and encouraged visitors to make one last trip before its closure.

“From our family to yours — thank you,” the statement read. “Don’t miss your chance to make one more memory at Lazy Springs.”

