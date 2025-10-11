FGCU Printmaking Studio exhibiting work of Andy Owen in November

Andy Owen was synonymous with printmaking. The late FGCU art professor taught multiple levels of drawing and printmaking at the university for 17 years. He died this summer and will be remembered with an exhibition of his work in the Printmaking Studio on Nov. 3. The FGCU art galleries will also mark the occasion with the release of “Ghost Horizons: Chanda Jamieson and Andy Owen,” which will be given away free at the event.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Art Professor Andy Owen talks shop with student during exhibition in the Wasmer Gallery.

MORE INFORMATION:

A courtyard reception begins at 4:30 p.m. It will be followed by a presentation by poet Chanda Jamieson and writer Jennifer Reed honoring Owen’s legacy.

At 5:30 p.m., visitors will gather for a steamroller printmaking demonstration, followed by public participation in the printing process from 5:50 to 6:45 p.m.

At 6 p.m., there will also be a viewing of the prints created by FGCU art students as part of a printmaking exchange. The viewing will take place in the Drawing or Painting Studio.

