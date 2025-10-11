'Let's Murder Marsha' onstage at Charlotte Players

Marsha Gilmore has an overactive imagination. It comes from her obsession with murder mystery novels. When she overhears a snippet of conversation between her husband and friends, she jumps to the conclusion that they’re plotting her demise. This is the plot of Monk Ferris’ farce, “Let’s Murder Marsha,” and it’s onstage in the Charlotte Players’ Langdon Playhouse through Oct. 26.

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players Cast Photo: Back Row: Bianca (Bren Kennedy), Ben Quade (Randy Mennella) and Persis Devore (Janaan Rose). Front Row: Tobias Gilmore (Jerry Jones), Marsha Gilmore (Tricia Petrinovich), Virgil Baxter (Bernard Broyles) and Lynette Thoren (Chris Pramschufer).

MORE INFORMATION:

“Let’s Murder Marsha” is directed by Kyle Marie-Lines.

“This play reminds me of an ‘I Love Lucy' episode, with Marsha being reminiscent of the Lucy character,” said Marie-Lines. “You love Marsha, and you know she’s making a fool of herself—but you just can’t look away.”

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players Virgil Baxter (Bernard Broyles), Tobias Gilmore (Jerry Jones), Persis Devore (Janaan Rose), Bianca (Bren Kennedy), Lynette Thoren (Chris Pramschufer).

Performances run Oct. 9-26. Evening shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.charlotteplayers.org or by calling the box office at 941-255-1022.

The Charlotte Players perform in the Langdon Playhouse at 1182 Market Circle in Port Charlotte.

Charlotte Players is celebrating 65 years of community theater with the mission of enriching Charlotte County and Southwest Florida through professional theatrical productions and educational programming.

