Free breast exams offered in Cape Coral

Free breast exams will be available from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, August 15, at the Breast Health Caravan event.

Event attendees will receive a private, free breast exam and have the opportunity to schedule a mammogram appointment.

The event will take place at Samaritan Health & Wellness Center, 643 Cape Coral Parkway East, Unit B, in Cape Coral. Registration is not required.

To qualify for a free mammogram, women must be uninsured, low income, and a legal resident of Lee, Charlotte, Glades, Hendry or Collier County. Attendees who have not pre-qualified should bring a photo ID, Social Security Card or ITIN, and proof of household income. To find out if you qualify and to register for the event, call 239-454-8583.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.