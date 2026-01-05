Beware of fake Social Security" emails asking to download statements; Scam could harm you

A scam involving emails that appear to be from SSA and include a link to download their Social Security statement have been reported across the U.S.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) said the email is an attempt to lure individuals to fraudulent sites that are not associated with SSA.

The image used (above) closely resembles a legitimate Gov Delivery email, making it particularly deceptive. This is NOT an official SSA notice, nor is it from an official government email address. It does NOT have “.gov” as part of the sender’s address.

Government agencies end with “.gov” as part of their official email address. The email states that your Social Security statement is available for download. DO NOT CLICK THE LINK.

These emails are not from SSA and will compromise your personal data and likely damage your computer system once you allow access.

SSA OIG is advising you to always be cautious of responding to or clicking links in unsolicited emails that appear to be from an official government entity, such as SSA, or another federal agency. These emails are a variation of government imposter scams. Delete the email. Do not click on links or respond to any text, email, phone call, or letter that has characteristics of a scam.

To learn more about scam warning signs, visit ssa.gov/scam.

“While these emails appear to be from SSA, they are designed to trick you into clicking the links, either to gain access to your computer or personal information,” said Michelle L. Anderson, Assistant Inspector General for Audit, performing the duties of the Inspector General. “Navigate to the SSA.gov website yourself and access your Social Security statements that way.”

WHAT TO DO IF YOU ARE A VICTIM

• Stop talking to the scammer. Notify financial institutions and safeguard accounts.

• Report Social Security-related scams to SSA OIG (oig.ssa.gov).

• Contact local law enforcement and file a police report.

• If you lost money, file a complaint with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Internet Crime Complaint Center (ic3.gov).

• Report other scams to the Federal Trade Commission (ftc.gov).

• Keep financial transaction information and the record of all communications with the scammer.

Scam Alert

July 31, 2025 The Social Security Administration (SSA) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) is cautioning the public to be aware of of scammers pretending to be with the Social Security Administration (SSA) or the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Office for Victims of Crime (OVC). Stay skeptical and think scam anytime you get an unexpected or unsolicited call. Read more.

What Are Social Security-Related Scams?

Criminals continue to impersonate SSA and other government agencies in an attempt to obtain personal information or money.

Scammers might call, email, text, write, or message you on social media claiming to be from the Social Security Administration or the Office of the Inspector General. They might use the name of a person who really works there and might send a picture or attachment as “proof.”

Social Security employees do contact the public by telephone for business purposes. Ordinarily, the agency calls people who have recently applied for a Social Security benefit, are already receiving payments and require an update to their record, or have requested a phone call from the agency. If there is a problem with a person's Social Security number or record, Social Security will typically mail a letter.

