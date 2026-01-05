Lee County DAS reduces adoption fees for month of January

For the month of January, Lee County Domestic Animal Services has reduced adoption fees for adult dogs, cats, and kittens to $25. And that includes your pet being spayed or neutered as well as microchipped and registered. They’ll receive whatever vaccines are age appropriate, including rabies, and they’ll get an overall health check.

If you’re not ready to adopt, try fostering, or the Weekend Warrior program, where you can give a pet a break from the shelter for a weekend or a week.

You can view adoptable animals at www.LeeLostPets.com .

Learn about fostering: www.leegov.com/animalservices/foster

The Weekend Warrior program. This program lets community members give a shelter pet a break by fostering for a weekend or week. Learn more at www.leegov.com/animalservices/weekendwarrior

